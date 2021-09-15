Panel: Build wall to stop soil dumping on hospital premises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed authorities to construct a protective wall on the premises of Chest Diseases Hospital, Pulayanarkotta, where debris and soil removed from the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) were being dumped.

Owing to the possibility of a landslip in the area, the district collector should intervene and take necessary action, the commission directed. The commission’s intervention came in the wake of apathy on the part of various departments in constructing the protective wall.

The Superintendent of Chest Diseases Hospital told the commission that the land mentioned in the complaint belongs to the RCC. However, the RCC director informed the rights panel that no more dumping of soil and debris has been carried out in the wake of complaints.

The corporation authorities told the commission that the district collector has allocated the funds required for the construction of the protective wall. Meanwhile, the RCC authorities complained that no such funds have been issued for the purpose.

The commission observed that it was regrettable that no action was taken despite complaints from local residents about the chances of landslip posing a threat to their houses. The rights panel took action in the wake of complaints from local resident A Rama and a few others.