Act of kindness: Young volunteers help build fisherman a safe home

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyclone Tauktae, which wreaked havoc in the state earlier this year, displaced many families and left many houses partially or fully damaged. Swarnappan, a fisherman residing near the Veli beach with his wife Jalaja, had to watch his shelter being washed away by the wave. “We have been living here for almost 10 years. This is the first time our house is suffering such irreparable damage. It cost us almost `one lakh to build this house. But now, the ceiling has fallen apart and needs to be replaced. We cannot afford that,” shares Swarnappan, who is already struggling to make ends meet since the pandemic began.

His wife talks about how the sudden demise of their area councillor also added to their worries, as the couple has no idea whom to approach to voice their struggles. “I was working as a house help in the neighbourhood before the pandemic. But due to the surge in cases, I had to stop,” says Jalaja. The couple is now staying in a rented house, which is also partially damaged.

When Sanju Soman, the co-founder of Sustera Foundation, an environmental conservation organisation, met Swarnapan, he discussed the fisherman’s hardships with stakeholders from Disaster Resilience Leadership Programme (DRLP). They came forward to help Swarnappan rebuild his house. “Though we approached the authorities about his case, we didn’t get a concrete reply from them. So, we thought of raising enough funds on Milaap to help him with it. We are also encouraging donations from various NGOs,” said Fathima Nazar, who is leading the campaign. They are also raising funds for two families in the area to help them restore their homes.

Sustera Foundation in collaboration with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Kerala Insitute of Local administration (KILA), Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) and Fortune IAS academy, has also designed unique, interdisciplinary experience for young participants in Disaster Resilience. “Two week-long extensive training on rebuilding communities are given to volunteers under the guidance of experts from state disaster management and local bodies.

A set of 50 participants from across the state, including college students, emergency response team (ERT) members, professors and lawyers are coming together here to discuss and learn various aspects of disaster resilience,” said Souparna V, the programme coordinator. Apart from disaster resilience programmes, Sustera is also organising roundtable discussion series in collaboration with the international organisation ‘Purpose’. These will allow different stakeholders to add opinions to the state’s climate agenda.

You can support Swarnappan through Milaap’s PayTm or UPI payment options.