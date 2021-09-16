Anacode revisits lost paddy culture

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anacode village in Poovachal grama panchayat is all set to restore its old agricultural heritage. The new governing body of the village took the initiative to re-launch paddy farming on 50 cents of land. According to sources, the village once contributed the majority of the total paddy cultivated in Thiruvananthapuram and was once known as the ‘Krishigramam of Poovachal panchayat’.

People from different places used to visit the village to buy crops. Over the years, paddy cultivation deteriorated due to lack of proper guidance and care. Even though an effort was made in 1997 to revitalise it, floriculture took centrestage.

Now, after 23 years, under the guidance of Nanma (Nature Affectionate Noblest Movement and Association), the village is getting back in touch with its history of paddy cultivation. The restoration of the fields started on September 6 by ploughing the land to make it suitable for cultivation. The land was allocated by Biju Kumar Pottayil, a native of the village.