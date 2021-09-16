STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation’s first MLCP likely to be opened for public in two weeks

Setting up of software integrated system delayed opening of multi-level car parking facility

Published: 16th September 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

The multi-level parking facility on the corporation office premises

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for motorists in the capital, the first Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) system facilitated by the city corporation on its premises is likely to be opened to the public within two weeks. A final call on this will be taken at a steering committee meeting to be held on Friday. It will also decide the parking fees as the vehicles from outside will be allowed to park here. 

Last week, Transport Minister Antony Raju directed the corporation to initiate steps to open the MLCP to the public so as to mitigate the parking woes to an extent. The MLCP here was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in October last year.

However, it was not opened to the public over the delay in setting up the software integrated system and the delay in getting No Objection Certificate from Fire and Rescue Services and electrical inspectorate.  The load testing of the vehicles at the MLCP will be carried out on Monday. The parking will be full-fledged after obtaining the state government’s approval on the parking fee finalised. 

The MLCP on the corporation office premises was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.64 crore by Sieger Spin Tech Equipment Pvt Ltd. The seven-storeyed facility can accommodate 110 cars at a time. The project involves semi-automated multi-level car parking system using ‘puzzle parking’ technology, internal and external electrical installations, fire alarm, fire-fighting system with sump and landscaping and allied works at this facility. 

Putharikandam MLCP piling completed 
Meanwhile, the piling work of the MLCP coming up at Putharikandam ground at East Fort has been completed. The project is expected to cost Rs 12 crore and would be the largest parking facility that can offer parking space to 210 cars and 240 two-wheelers. The two-wheeler parking facility is to be implemented by using the fund from the corporation. 

MLCPs will also be coming up at the old paid parking lot of Railways at Thampanoor, Medical College hospital premises, public office premises at Vellayambalam and at the parking lot at Palayam behind the Saphalyam complex. The corporation official said the next priority is to complete the MLCP at Palayam.

“The construction at Palayam is nearing completion, but electrical works are pending. We are giving priority to MLCP at Putharikandam as it is expected to ease the traffic congestion at East Fort. The piling at Thampanoor has also been completed,” the officer said. The preparatory work for the MLCP at medical college compound is about to start soon. 

MLCPs in Putharikandam and Medical college compound to be completed under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme Four MLCPS being implemented under Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp