Corporation’s first MLCP likely to be opened for public in two weeks

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for motorists in the capital, the first Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) system facilitated by the city corporation on its premises is likely to be opened to the public within two weeks. A final call on this will be taken at a steering committee meeting to be held on Friday. It will also decide the parking fees as the vehicles from outside will be allowed to park here.

Last week, Transport Minister Antony Raju directed the corporation to initiate steps to open the MLCP to the public so as to mitigate the parking woes to an extent. The MLCP here was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in October last year.

However, it was not opened to the public over the delay in setting up the software integrated system and the delay in getting No Objection Certificate from Fire and Rescue Services and electrical inspectorate. The load testing of the vehicles at the MLCP will be carried out on Monday. The parking will be full-fledged after obtaining the state government’s approval on the parking fee finalised.

The MLCP on the corporation office premises was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.64 crore by Sieger Spin Tech Equipment Pvt Ltd. The seven-storeyed facility can accommodate 110 cars at a time. The project involves semi-automated multi-level car parking system using ‘puzzle parking’ technology, internal and external electrical installations, fire alarm, fire-fighting system with sump and landscaping and allied works at this facility.

Putharikandam MLCP piling completed

Meanwhile, the piling work of the MLCP coming up at Putharikandam ground at East Fort has been completed. The project is expected to cost Rs 12 crore and would be the largest parking facility that can offer parking space to 210 cars and 240 two-wheelers. The two-wheeler parking facility is to be implemented by using the fund from the corporation.

MLCPs will also be coming up at the old paid parking lot of Railways at Thampanoor, Medical College hospital premises, public office premises at Vellayambalam and at the parking lot at Palayam behind the Saphalyam complex. The corporation official said the next priority is to complete the MLCP at Palayam.

“The construction at Palayam is nearing completion, but electrical works are pending. We are giving priority to MLCP at Putharikandam as it is expected to ease the traffic congestion at East Fort. The piling at Thampanoor has also been completed,” the officer said. The preparatory work for the MLCP at medical college compound is about to start soon.

MLCPs in Putharikandam and Medical college compound to be completed under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme Four MLCPS being implemented under Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd.