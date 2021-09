By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the very first day of the CPM beginning its branch conferences, the party directive to not hold elections to secretary posts was violated. That too at the branch committee next to AKG Centre here.

Even with strict directives from the party not to go for election to party posts, there was a fight for the branch secretary post at Chirakkulam branch, under the General Hospital local committee. With two people standing for election, the party directive was violated.