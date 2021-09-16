STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Develop fool-proof system for online exams: Governor Khan

The Governor suggested that a reliable system built on the foundation of secrecy, objectivity and sanctity was essential for conducting online examinations.

Published: 16th September 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of state universities, called upon varsities to develop a fool-proof system to conduct online examinations at the earliest. He was addressing the online meeting of Vice Chancellors at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

The Governor suggested that a reliable system built on the foundation of secrecy, objectivity and sanctity was essential for conducting online examinations. He said online examinations, online classes and learning are inevitable needs of the coming times. He asked Vice Chancellors to use the ‘Swayam’ portal and impart more courses through the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) platform.

“The achievements of the universities on MOOC must be given wide publicity among students. Each Department and teacher must make tangible contribution to the sphere of MOOC”, he said. Emphasizing the need to address digital and resource gaps, the Governor suggested the up-skilling of faculty with online pedagogical techniques to make online classes more interactive and engaging, in tune with the Outcome Based Education (OBE) approach. He reminded the Vice Chancellors to be pro-active to ensure that justice in students’ grievances is never delayed in the labyrinth of procedures.

Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman, KSHEC also attended. Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Principal Secretary to Governor, introduced the points for discussion. Vice Chancellors of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut, Kannur and Sree Sankaracharya varsities, KAU, and CUSAT made presentations on the implementation of NEP 2020 in their universities.

Guv pushes for MOOC
Governor asked Vice Chancellors to use the ‘Swayam’ portal and impart more courses through the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) platform

