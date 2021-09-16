Govt to ensure internet in tribal areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to promote online education in tribal regions, the state government has come up with elaborate measures to ensure internet connectivity in interior tribal belts. The cabinet on Wednesday issued in-principle nod for all administrative procedures to ensure connectivity in tribal regions.

As per the decision, government departments, local bodies and other government establishments will give land in their possession - suitable for setting up network tower. The district chief of the department concerned or in their absence the office chief can issue the necessary orders.

The KSEB, LSGD and PWD will not charge money- either as deposit or rent - to lay cables for internet connectivity to tribal colonies. Approval from LSGD/PWD and other departments for setting up mobile towers and laying cables would be deemed clearance after a fixed period of time.

In places where no connectivity can be provided through cables or wireless, VSAT technology would be used. In places where no KSEB service is available, solar panels would be set up with the help of Anert.