Kerala Water Authority issues e-licences for contractors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the Kerala Water Authority came out with general transfers for its employees via online, now they are also distributing licences for contractors virtually. The online application for contractors was made online recently.

As per new guidelines, licensed plumbers, Arise groups under the Kudumbashree and also those qualified people can apply for contractor licence. So far, 50 online applications have been received where eight of them received the licences virtually. KWA managing director S Venkatesapathy urged more people should avail the system. Details to avail the licence on the website of KWA under the web link, Contractors Corner. For details, visit, https://kwa.kerala.gov.in/contractors/