Poovachal bags Nava Kerala award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For its waste management practices, Poovachal panchayat bagged the Nava Kerala award from the Nava Kerala Action Plan Cell. District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar handed over the award to Poovachal grama panchayat president T Sanalkumar.

It was four years ago that the panchayat took to scientific management of garbage, following the norms laid down by the government through the Haritha Karma Sena of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

The non-biodegradable waste from households and establishments is first collected by the Haritha Karma Sena members who later transport it to nearby shredding units. “Shredded plastic is handed over by the Clean Kerala Company to the local governments for road tarring.

The waste is collected from households and other establishments by charging a user fee. While Rs 50 is charged for collecting non-biodegradable waste from houses, Rs 100 is collected from shops,” said a Haritha Keralam Mission official.

Material collection Facility (MCF) has been placed across the wards at the panchayat. The authorities also placed mini MCF boxes in all the wards, near houses and hospital areas.