STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Poovachal bags Nava Kerala award

The non-biodegradable waste from households and establishments is first collected by the Haritha Karma Sena members who later transport it to nearby shredding units.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For its waste management practices, Poovachal panchayat bagged the Nava Kerala award from the Nava Kerala Action Plan Cell. District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar handed over the award to Poovachal grama panchayat president T Sanalkumar.

It was four years ago that the panchayat took to scientific management of garbage, following the norms laid down by the government through the Haritha Karma Sena of the Haritha Keralam Mission. 

The non-biodegradable waste from households and establishments is first collected by the Haritha Karma Sena members who later transport it to nearby shredding units. “Shredded plastic is handed over by the Clean Kerala Company to the local governments for road tarring.

The waste is collected from households and other establishments by charging a user fee. While Rs 50 is charged for collecting non-biodegradable waste from houses, Rs 100 is collected from shops,” said a Haritha Keralam Mission official.

Material collection Facility (MCF) has been placed across the wards at the panchayat. The authorities also placed mini MCF boxes in all the wards, near houses and hospital areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp