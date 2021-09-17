Three football academies opened, two for girls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dedicated three football academies in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kannur to the soccer aspirants in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating the academies under the Sports Department, Pinarayi said the local self government department has begun the survey to set up a football ground in each panchayat.

“The two academies - Kannur and Ernakulam - are for women which underscores the commitment of the government to empower women,” he said.