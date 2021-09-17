STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

VCs told to work on national education policy benchmarks

Guv asks them to ponder over challenges and the way forward to take the state’s higher education sector to new heights

Published: 17th September 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, has called upon Vice-Chancellors to analyse and work on the implementable benchmarks of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to ponder over the challenges and the way forward to take the state’s higher education sector to new heights. 

Delivering the concluding remarks at the two-day online meeting of Vice-Chancellors, the governor emphasised the need for inter-university collaboration and knowledge sharing to strengthen research and innovation and requested VCs to explore more areas for such cooperation. 

“The world is changing at a lightning pace, with groundbreaking technologies turning obsolete overnight. In such a scenario, our approach should be proactive and imaginative, guided by the motto of invention, innovation and improvement,” Khan said. He also urged vice-chancellors to look for initiatives to render the internal administration more efficient and speedy by simplifying procedures and also to strive to enhance academic quality. 

At the meeting, vice-chancellors briefed the governor on the actions taken by them in implementing the policy suggestions related to interdisciplinary studies, digitally-enabled teaching, development of Learning Management System and credit transfer. The governor suggested that the universities should come out with solutions to specific challenges and make concerted efforts to yield quicker results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp