VCs told to work on national education policy benchmarks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, has called upon Vice-Chancellors to analyse and work on the implementable benchmarks of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to ponder over the challenges and the way forward to take the state’s higher education sector to new heights.

Delivering the concluding remarks at the two-day online meeting of Vice-Chancellors, the governor emphasised the need for inter-university collaboration and knowledge sharing to strengthen research and innovation and requested VCs to explore more areas for such cooperation.

“The world is changing at a lightning pace, with groundbreaking technologies turning obsolete overnight. In such a scenario, our approach should be proactive and imaginative, guided by the motto of invention, innovation and improvement,” Khan said. He also urged vice-chancellors to look for initiatives to render the internal administration more efficient and speedy by simplifying procedures and also to strive to enhance academic quality.

At the meeting, vice-chancellors briefed the governor on the actions taken by them in implementing the policy suggestions related to interdisciplinary studies, digitally-enabled teaching, development of Learning Management System and credit transfer. The governor suggested that the universities should come out with solutions to specific challenges and make concerted efforts to yield quicker results.