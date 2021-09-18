STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fisherwomen to run seafood restaurants

The department has offered to start 46 seafood restaurants owned and operated by a group of women in nine coastal districts. 

Published: 18th September 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Frozen seafood, Frozen fish

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to mitigate the impact of Covid pandemic on the livelihood of fisherwomen, the fisheries department has offered alternative livelihood to them in the form of seafood restaurants.

The restaurants have been branded as ‘Theeramythri Seafood Restaurant’. The department has offered to start 46 seafood restaurants owned and operated by a group of women in nine coastal districts. 

As many as 230 fisher women will benefit from the plan. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will virtually inaugurate 17 restaurants on Saturday. The project is run by Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) with the support of Kerala Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fisherwomen seafood restaurants
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp