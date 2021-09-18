Fisherwomen to run seafood restaurants

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to mitigate the impact of Covid pandemic on the livelihood of fisherwomen, the fisheries department has offered alternative livelihood to them in the form of seafood restaurants.

The restaurants have been branded as ‘Theeramythri Seafood Restaurant’. The department has offered to start 46 seafood restaurants owned and operated by a group of women in nine coastal districts.

As many as 230 fisher women will benefit from the plan. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will virtually inaugurate 17 restaurants on Saturday. The project is run by Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) with the support of Kerala Bank.