Sexual abuse: Auto driver gets jail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special fast track court here has sentenced a 58-year-old man, who was accused of sexually harassing a minor girl, for 10 years. Sreekumaran Nair, a native of Malayinkeezhu, was sentenced by Judge R Jayakrishnan, who also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict.The inciden occurred on August 3, 2017. The man, who was an autorickshaw driver, abused the 16-year-old girl, when she was travelling in his vehicle from Kowdiar. As per the case registered by the Museum police, Sreekumaran first tried to kiss the girl by pulling her by her hand.