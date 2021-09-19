STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,050 test positive, 12 more die of Covid in Capital

Published: 19th September 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Saturday reported 2,050 new Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 15% which is close to the state average of 15.96%. The total number of deaths reported in the past 24 hours is 12. A total of 2,042 patients recovered from the infection on the day. There are 16,474 active cases in the district. Besides, 42,311 people are under surveillance in the district.

