STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

International Fancy Women Bike Ride in Capital on Sunday

The city is all geared up to witness a resplendent cycle ride as women take to the streets in their bicycles on Sunday in funky clothes.

Published: 19th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

The cyclists who met ahead of the event which will see its city edition happening on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is all geared up to witness a resplendent cycle ride as women take to the streets in their bicycles on Sunday in funky clothes. The Fancy Women Bike Ride, an international cycling event, will be happening for the first time in India in the city of Thiruvananthapuram. “It is all about celebrating womanhood and reclaiming the streets,” says bicycle mayor Prakash P Gopinath. The cycle ride is being organised by ICE Sheroes, the women’s wing of the city-based cycling club Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE).

The event is expected to have participation from over 150 cities around the world. Fancy Women Bike Ride is an annual women-only cycling event to popularise cycling and reclaiming space for women. 

“It started out as a casual ride but soon saw a lot of women joining the initiative from across the world. The idea of wearing funky, colourful dresses is to attract people and encourage them to take up cycling. This is the first time that such an event is being held in India. It is all about encouraging more women to take up the sport. We intend to hold this as an annual affair,” said Prakash. 

Over 50 individuals have already registered for the all-women cycle ride which will see women ride in funky clothes, while their cycles are festooned with balloons and everything fancy. The cycling club has also readied a few cycles and decked them up for those riders who do not own a cycle. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp