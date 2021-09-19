International Fancy Women Bike Ride in Capital on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is all geared up to witness a resplendent cycle ride as women take to the streets in their bicycles on Sunday in funky clothes. The Fancy Women Bike Ride, an international cycling event, will be happening for the first time in India in the city of Thiruvananthapuram. “It is all about celebrating womanhood and reclaiming the streets,” says bicycle mayor Prakash P Gopinath. The cycle ride is being organised by ICE Sheroes, the women’s wing of the city-based cycling club Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE).

The event is expected to have participation from over 150 cities around the world. Fancy Women Bike Ride is an annual women-only cycling event to popularise cycling and reclaiming space for women.

“It started out as a casual ride but soon saw a lot of women joining the initiative from across the world. The idea of wearing funky, colourful dresses is to attract people and encourage them to take up cycling. This is the first time that such an event is being held in India. It is all about encouraging more women to take up the sport. We intend to hold this as an annual affair,” said Prakash.

Over 50 individuals have already registered for the all-women cycle ride which will see women ride in funky clothes, while their cycles are festooned with balloons and everything fancy. The cycling club has also readied a few cycles and decked them up for those riders who do not own a cycle.