Kerala literary group to hold ‘green festival’

Thiruvananthapuram-based literary group Carpus Media will hold a three-day ‘green festival’ in Bengaluru in early 2022.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:50 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Thiruvananthapuram-based literary group Carpus Media will hold a three-day ‘green festival’ in Bengaluru in early 2022. The organisers claim that it will be the country’s first literary festival focusing on climate literature, climate change and renewable energy. 

The festival will have keynote speeches by national and international experts, besides conversations on the geopolitics of climate change, green funds, global pursuit of green hydrogen and renewable energy, and their socio-economic challenges.

Writer Sabin Iqbal, who has curated international literary festivals, said the green festival will have climate fiction writers and nature poets reading and discussing their work, and innovators and inventors showcasing their products to prevent the world from heating up.

