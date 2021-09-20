Programme to boost Ayush wellness centres begins in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A programme to raise selected Ayush dispensaries as Ayush Health and Wellness Centres has begun in the district.

The district-level inauguration was held at the Government Siddha Hospital at Avanavanchery at Attingal recently.

To begin with, a herbal garden was inaugurated by Attingal MLA O S Ambika at the Siddha Hospital. The garden aims to educate the people on the medicinal properties of the plants.

“Not many know their medicinal benefits. The project is to educate them on the medicinal properties,” said Dr V B Vijayakumar, senior Siddha Medical Officer.