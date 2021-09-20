STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Reveue department section officer drowns in Meenmutty waterfalls

The Neyyar Dam police said the incident took place almost 2 km inside the forest. Harikumar, a section officer in the Revenue Department, had reached the off-beat tourist spot with his four friends.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Secretariat employee reportedly drowned in the Meenmutty waterfalls deep inside Neyyar wildlife sanctuary on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Harikumar, a native of Pothencode.

The Neyyar Dam police said the incident took place almost 2 km inside the forest. Harikumar, a section officer in the Revenue Department, had reached the off-beat tourist spot with his four friends.

Three of them were from the Revenue Department, while one of them was from Excise Department.

The police were notified about the accident by the group members by 7 pm. Police sources said they got to know about the incident from one of the group members, who had called the police station.

“It’s too early for us to comment on what exactly happened inside the forest. We have just started recording the statements of the group members. The place where the mishap occurred does not have mobile network coverage and it is deep inside the forest,” said a police officer.

The officer said there was rain inside the forest during the day and that could have enhanced the influx of water from the hills.

“The waterfall is a minor one and does not have much water. Maybe because of the rain, there was more water,” the officer added.

40-year-old found dead in Karamana river

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 40-year-old man was found drowned in Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram city on Sunday evening.

The deceased is Suvarna Kumar, a resident of Ambalamukku. The Karamana police said the man drowned in the river off Arattukadavu in Sathya Nagar near Thaliyil.  

The police were informed about the incident by the brother of the deceased.

The body was retrieved and transferred to the Medical College Hospital mortuary.

The police said they have only basic details about the deceased and the incident and have started a probe.  

“We are yet to ascertain how the Ambalamukku-resident ended up in Thaliyil,” police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp