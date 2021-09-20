Reveue department section officer drowns in Meenmutty waterfalls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Secretariat employee reportedly drowned in the Meenmutty waterfalls deep inside Neyyar wildlife sanctuary on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Harikumar, a native of Pothencode.

The Neyyar Dam police said the incident took place almost 2 km inside the forest. Harikumar, a section officer in the Revenue Department, had reached the off-beat tourist spot with his four friends.

Three of them were from the Revenue Department, while one of them was from Excise Department.

The police were notified about the accident by the group members by 7 pm. Police sources said they got to know about the incident from one of the group members, who had called the police station.

“It’s too early for us to comment on what exactly happened inside the forest. We have just started recording the statements of the group members. The place where the mishap occurred does not have mobile network coverage and it is deep inside the forest,” said a police officer.

The officer said there was rain inside the forest during the day and that could have enhanced the influx of water from the hills.

“The waterfall is a minor one and does not have much water. Maybe because of the rain, there was more water,” the officer added.

40-year-old found dead in Karamana river

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 40-year-old man was found drowned in Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram city on Sunday evening.

The deceased is Suvarna Kumar, a resident of Ambalamukku. The Karamana police said the man drowned in the river off Arattukadavu in Sathya Nagar near Thaliyil.

The police were informed about the incident by the brother of the deceased.

The body was retrieved and transferred to the Medical College Hospital mortuary.

The police said they have only basic details about the deceased and the incident and have started a probe.

“We are yet to ascertain how the Ambalamukku-resident ended up in Thaliyil,” police officer said.