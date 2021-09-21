A Krishi Bhavan with books: Welcome to Akshara Pacha

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the new agriculture library at the Krishi Bhavan in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat, people can come to receive information about farming practices. It is set by the Bhavana Library and Arts Club, one of the 34 A-plus libraries in the state, The library named Akshara Pacha was launched as part of the National Library Day observance.

The agriculture library inside the Krishi Bhavan in Poozhanadu has books and magazines related to agriculture which will be helpful for new-age farmers. Poozhanadu Gopan, president of the Bhavana Library, said the initiative is to create interest in farming and reading simultaneously among people of all age groups. The initiative Akshara Pacha even bagged an award from the Kerala Government.

“Two years ago, we opened a library named Akshara Santhwanam at the family health centre here for the patients and bystanders. The response was great. So we opened one comprising farming periodicals, books and other informative books at Krishi Bhavan, as many people come there for different purposes,” said Gopan. Visitors can read the books and magazines, including those published by Farm Information Bureau, and absorb the know-how of agriculture practices including terrace farming and poultry egg farming. “Our aim is to reach out to the public where they visit and expose them to books on standard farming practices,” said Gopan.

The library also has provisions for readers to borrow books or periodicals and return them later. Gopan adds that the lockdown has changed the public’s attitude towards farming, as there is an increase in the number of people visiting Krishi Bhavan to collect details and for inquiries. “For those who wait inside the Krishi Bhavan, this library is a good way to flip through useful books and make use of that time. The service is free, and you only need to enter your details to borrow a book,” adds Gopan.

The inauguration of the Akshara Pacha library was held on August 12. On the occasion, MLA C K Hareedran handed over a book to Johnson, one of the ideal farmers under the Ottasekharamangalam Krishi Bhavan.