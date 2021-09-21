Corp to kick off total vaccination drive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation will organise a total Covid vaccination campaign with the objective of providing vaccine to all in-patients and those above 18. A special council meeting was convened recently and an action plan was formulated for this. Based on this, a survey is being conducted in all wards to collect the data of people who have not been vaccinated till date. The survey is being done by Kudumbasree workers.

DISTRICT REPORTS 1,468 NEW CASES

T’Puram: The district on Monday reported 1,468 fresh Covid positive cases. The TPR is 16.3 per cent. Eight deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,271 patients recovered on the day. A total of 15,582 patients are still under treatment in the district. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 42,462.