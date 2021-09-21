Crossdresser arrested for attacking bike rider

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a 32-year-old man, who had cross-dressed as a woman and attacked a bike-rider with whom he hitched a ride. Binoy of Thennoorkonam was arrested by the Medical College police for allegedly attacking Saleem, a resident of Pallimukku, near Plamoodu on Sunday night.

The police said Binoy, who had dressed up as a woman, hitched a ride on Saleem’s bike from PMG. When the bike reached Plamoodu, Binoy said he wanted to get down there. When Saleem stopped the bike, Binoy told him that he wouldn’t get down unless Saleem paid him Rs 500. When Saleem declined, Binoy attacked him. Saleem sustained head injuries and had to be hospitalised. Acting on Saleem’s complaint, cops registered a case and nabbed the suspect.