STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crossdresser arrested for attacking bike rider

The city police have arrested a 32-year-old man, who had cross-dressed as a woman and attacked a bike-rider with whom he hitched a ride.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a 32-year-old man, who had cross-dressed as a woman and attacked a bike-rider with whom he hitched a ride. Binoy of Thennoorkonam was arrested by the Medical College police for allegedly attacking Saleem, a resident of Pallimukku, near Plamoodu on Sunday night.

The police said Binoy, who had dressed up as a woman, hitched a ride on Saleem’s bike from PMG. When the bike reached Plamoodu, Binoy said he wanted to get down there. When Saleem stopped the bike, Binoy told him that he wouldn’t get down unless Saleem paid him Rs 500. When Saleem declined, Binoy attacked him. Saleem sustained head injuries and had to be hospitalised. Acting on Saleem’s complaint, cops registered a case and nabbed the suspect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp