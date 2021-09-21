STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man held for flashing at Russian woman

The Varkala police have arrested a 32-year-old man on the charges of misbehaving with a Russian woman, who runs a resort near Varkala.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala police have arrested a 32-year-old man on the charges of misbehaving with a Russian woman, who runs a resort near Varkala. The arrested has been identified as Abu Thalib, a resident of Vettoor. The police said the incident happened on Sunday night. The suspect allegedly made noise outside the resort.  

On hearing the commotion, the woman came out, and she happened to see the suspect allegedly flashing his private parts at her. He also showed lewd gestures at her following which the woman’s husband who hails from the locality filed a police case. The suspect was produced before the local court which remanded him in judicial custody.

72-YEAR-OLD MAN ATTEMPTS TO MOLEST 76-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, ARRESTED
T’Puram: The city police have arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly perpetrating sexual abuse on a 76-year-old woman. Sreekandan, a resident of Anayara, was arrested by Pettah police on Monday. The incident pertaining to the case occurred on Sunday evening, police said. The suspect first entered the house where the woman was staying and physically attacked her. Later he tried to sexually abuse her.  Police said the suspect had committed similar offences in the past. Police have received several complaints against the suspect and investigation will be conducted into those complaints as well. The suspect had gone into hiding after allegedly committing the offence, police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp