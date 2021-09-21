Man held for flashing at Russian woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala police have arrested a 32-year-old man on the charges of misbehaving with a Russian woman, who runs a resort near Varkala. The arrested has been identified as Abu Thalib, a resident of Vettoor. The police said the incident happened on Sunday night. The suspect allegedly made noise outside the resort.

On hearing the commotion, the woman came out, and she happened to see the suspect allegedly flashing his private parts at her. He also showed lewd gestures at her following which the woman’s husband who hails from the locality filed a police case. The suspect was produced before the local court which remanded him in judicial custody.

72-YEAR-OLD MAN ATTEMPTS TO MOLEST 76-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, ARRESTED

T’Puram: The city police have arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly perpetrating sexual abuse on a 76-year-old woman. Sreekandan, a resident of Anayara, was arrested by Pettah police on Monday. The incident pertaining to the case occurred on Sunday evening, police said. The suspect first entered the house where the woman was staying and physically attacked her. Later he tried to sexually abuse her. Police said the suspect had committed similar offences in the past. Police have received several complaints against the suspect and investigation will be conducted into those complaints as well. The suspect had gone into hiding after allegedly committing the offence, police said.