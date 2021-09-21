P Rajeeve vows govt support for bamboo sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will extend due support to bamboo-based industries in the state, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said here on Monday. He was inaugurating the online seminar on ‘Propagation Product Development in Bamboo Sector’ organised by Bamboo Mission and Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (KBIP) in connection with the World Bamboo Day celebration.

Rajeeve recalled his visit to the banks of Periyar four years ago to see bamboo, which was planted there as part of ‘Periyarinoru Illithananal’ programme. The industries department will promote value-added products made using bamboo which will generate self- employment.

The various sessions held focused on bamboo propagation, development of tissue culture lab for bamboo, processing, treatment, value addition of bamboo, packaging and sale of bamboo products and speakers sharing their personal experiences in the bamboo sector. The Kerala State Bamboo Mission (KSBM) undertakes various activities like skill development and training for artisans, market support etc.