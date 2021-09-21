STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark all set to become fully Covid-vaccinated workplace

Technopark  is all set to become a fully vaccinated workplace by the end of this month as the second dose vaccination drive is nearing completion.

Second dose vaccination drive for Technopark support staff organised by Qburst company on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark  is all set to become a fully vaccinated workplace by the end of this month as the second dose vaccination drive is nearing completion. The stage is set for IT companies to resume normal operations. The second dose vaccination drive is in full swing with many companies inoculating their employees, family members and support staff. The drive led by Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital, was started last month. The first dose of vaccination was completed in June. 

Besides Technopark’s initiative, several companies have already completed vaccination.”Some companies that completed vaccination have resumed operations. There will be a gradual increase in the number of companies returning to campus which is closely related to the vaccination numbers and school reopening. While companies may not completely shift from the work-from-home mode, more companies will return to IT parks,” said John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks. 

Technopark-based technology company Qburst on Monday organised a second dose vaccination drive for Technopark’s supporting staff that help with security, housekeeping and cleaning as part of its CSR initiative. Over 200 workers got the jabs. The company had inoculated around 400 support staffers during the first dose vaccination. Besides, several other companies have vaccinated their support staff along with IT employees. TEC Hospital has procured 2 lakh doses of Covishield and 30,000 doses of Sputnik V for IT employees and their family members across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

