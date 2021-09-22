Capital records 1,591 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday reported 1,591 fresh Covid cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 12.6 percent which is lower than the state average of 14.94. The total number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 15. As many as 1,657 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 15,503 patients are still under treatment in the district. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 42,583.