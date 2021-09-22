STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital records 1,591 fresh Covid cases

The district on Tuesday reported 1,591 fresh Covid cases.

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday reported 1,591 fresh Covid cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR)  is 12.6 percent which is lower than the state average of 14.94. The total number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 15. As many as 1,657 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 15,503 patients are still under treatment in the district.  The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 42,583.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp