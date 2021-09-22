By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The forum of city-based cycling enthusiasts’ called Indus Cycle Embassy (ICE) organised the Fancy Women Bike Ride 2021 in Thiruvananthapuram recently. The event was organized by SHEROES, the women wing of ICE, to create awareness on road safety, urban cycling infrastructure and to plan bike-friendly services in the city.

The annual international event is held to promote cycling among peers and families of its members. According to the organisers, the Fancy Women Bike Ride was observed in the capital city for the first time. The event also propagates the freedom of women, their ability to cycle and move around in the streets freely.

The occasion was also observed to promote eco-friendly modes of transport leaving behind motor vehicles. The bike ride was inaugurated by prominent Indian athlete and former president of the Kerala State Sports Council, Padmini Thomas. The veteran flagged off the ride from Kowdiar square and the group cycled till Kanakakunnu. Around 45 women participated in the rally.