MCH performs intravascular lithotripsy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) was successfully performed in a government medical college in the state. The surgery was performed at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, by a team of cardiologists, led by head of the Department of Cardiology Sunitha Viswanathan, on a 63-year-old patient.

The blockage in the blood vessels due to calcium deposits was removed using an advanced angioplasty technique called shock wave coronary intravascular lithotripsy. The IVL technology uses sonic pressure waves to weaken the calcium deposits and crack and break them down.