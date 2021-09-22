STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MCH performs intravascular lithotripsy

For the first time, intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) was successfully performed in a government medical college in the state.

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) was successfully performed in a government medical college in the state. The surgery was performed at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, by a team of cardiologists, led by head of the Department of Cardiology Sunitha Viswanathan, on a 63-year-old patient. 

The blockage in the blood vessels due to calcium deposits was removed using an advanced angioplasty technique called shock wave coronary intravascular lithotripsy.  The IVL technology uses sonic pressure waves to weaken the calcium deposits and crack and break them down. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp