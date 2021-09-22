STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More women to get benefits of Kudumbashree

In an effort to create new spaces for social and cultural uplift of young women and to provide them with means of livelihood, Kudumbashree will launch auxiliary groups in the state on October 2.

Published: 22nd September 2021

Kudumbashree workers.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree, with more than 45 lakh members in its neighbourhood groups across the state, is coming up with an ambitious initiative to ensure that more women get the benefits of its projects. 

In an effort to create new spaces for social and cultural uplift of young women and to provide them with means of livelihood, Kudumbashree will launch auxiliary groups in the state on October 2.

Local self-government minister M V Govindan made the official declaration of auxiliary groups and released the guidelines by handing it over to Kudumbashree executive director P I Sreevidya. Only 10 per cent of Kudumbashree members are in the age group of 18-40 years. The auxiliary groups will address these issues and rope in more women into initiatives.

