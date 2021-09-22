STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Need more decentralised sewage plants, say sources

According to officials, at least 158-MLD facilities would be required to cover the entire 100 divisions coming under the Corporation.

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Industrial waste and sewage water

Raw sewage is often drained into various water bodies in the city (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to sources, the 107-MLD plant at Muttathara will not be sufficient to cater to the demand of all hundred wards and KWA is planning to set up more decentralised STPs based on the demand once the project begins. According to officials, at least 158-MLD facilities would be required to cover the entire 100 divisions coming under the Corporation.

“The current sewage treatment facility would be enough to cater to the new 19 wards. But for covering the entire corporation areas, we will have to set up more pumping stations and decentralised sewage treatment facilities,” said the official. 

Almost three years have passed since the authorities, including the Kerala Pollution Control Board and city corporation, came up with an action plan to conserve the Karamana river.  The pandemic outbreak has adversely affected the implementation of long-term and short-term plans to mitigate the pollution of the river. 

A corporation official said the civic body is giving top priority to the pollution abatement project. “Meetings chaired by the chief secretary is being held every three weeks to review the progress. Several agencies are involved and the civic body would be taking care of the waste management demands of the 19 wards,” said the official. The civic body has decided to introduce 100% door-to-door dry waste collection in all 19 wards. “Aerobic bins would be set up to ensure proper disposal of solid waste generated at the households,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage plants
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp