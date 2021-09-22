Need more decentralised sewage plants, say sources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to sources, the 107-MLD plant at Muttathara will not be sufficient to cater to the demand of all hundred wards and KWA is planning to set up more decentralised STPs based on the demand once the project begins. According to officials, at least 158-MLD facilities would be required to cover the entire 100 divisions coming under the Corporation.

“The current sewage treatment facility would be enough to cater to the new 19 wards. But for covering the entire corporation areas, we will have to set up more pumping stations and decentralised sewage treatment facilities,” said the official.

Almost three years have passed since the authorities, including the Kerala Pollution Control Board and city corporation, came up with an action plan to conserve the Karamana river. The pandemic outbreak has adversely affected the implementation of long-term and short-term plans to mitigate the pollution of the river.

A corporation official said the civic body is giving top priority to the pollution abatement project. “Meetings chaired by the chief secretary is being held every three weeks to review the progress. Several agencies are involved and the civic body would be taking care of the waste management demands of the 19 wards,” said the official. The civic body has decided to introduce 100% door-to-door dry waste collection in all 19 wards. “Aerobic bins would be set up to ensure proper disposal of solid waste generated at the households,” said the official.