Kin of techie killed in road accident to get Rs 2.19 crore
The 28-year-old resident of Kundamanbhagom was travelling on his bike when he was hit from behind by a speeding tipper lorry near Maruthumkuzhi bridge.
Published: 23rd September 2021 07:00 AM | Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:00 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal has ordered the insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 2.19 crore to the family of a software engineer who was killed in a road accident in November, 2017.
The compensation was awarded by MACT judge N Seshadrinathan to the relatives of Pranav, who was working as a senior analyst in the Bengaluru office of DELL International. The complaint for compensation was filed by Adv Shafeek Kurupuzha.
