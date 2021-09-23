STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kin of techie killed in road accident to get Rs 2.19 crore

The 28-year-old resident of Kundamanbhagom was travelling on his bike when he was hit from behind by a speeding tipper lorry near Maruthumkuzhi bridge.

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal has ordered the insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 2.19 crore to the family of a software engineer who was killed in a road accident in November, 2017. 

The compensation was awarded by MACT judge N Seshadrinathan to the relatives of Pranav, who was working as a senior analyst in the Bengaluru office of DELL International. The complaint for compensation was filed by Adv Shafeek Kurupuzha.

The 28-year-old resident of Kundamanbhagom was travelling on his bike when he was hit from behind by a speeding tipper lorry near Maruthumkuzhi bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp