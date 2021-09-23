Kin of techie killed in road accident to get Rs 2.19 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal has ordered the insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 2.19 crore to the family of a software engineer who was killed in a road accident in November, 2017.

The compensation was awarded by MACT judge N Seshadrinathan to the relatives of Pranav, who was working as a senior analyst in the Bengaluru office of DELL International. The complaint for compensation was filed by Adv Shafeek Kurupuzha.

The 28-year-old resident of Kundamanbhagom was travelling on his bike when he was hit from behind by a speeding tipper lorry near Maruthumkuzhi bridge.