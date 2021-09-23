STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scholarship in memory of Thanu Padmanabhan

An endowment and scholarship will be instituted in the name of physicist Thanu Padmanabhan by the alumni association of University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 23rd September 2021

A picture of Padamanabhan, to be kept in the Physics Department, being unveiled at University College on Wednesday

By Express News Service

The announcement was made at a meeting organised to commemorate Padmanabhan, renowned theoretical physicist and cosmologist who passed away on September 17. An alumni of the college, Padmanabhan completed his BSc and MSc in Physics with gold medals. The endowment and scholarship will be given to the college top scorer in BSc and MSc Physics courses. 

The programme was organised by the department of physics and the alumni association of the University College at the college on Wednesday. Remembering Padmanabhan, Speaker M B Rajesh said the science community expected him to bring home a Nobel Prize.

“Thanu Padmanabhan is a great inspiration to one and all. It was his unrelenting passion for science that made him a scientist of international repute,” said Rajesh, while terming Padmanabhan as a ‘people’s scientist’. “He would explain the most difficult of concepts with such simplicity,” he said.

