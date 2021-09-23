Startups can now apply for innovation grant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications from startups and entrepreneurs for the state government’s Innovation Grant under Kerala Startup Innovation Drive 2021. The scheme will provide financial support to startups and entrepreneurs to help them convert their innovative ideas into full-fledged ventures. There are three categories of grants — Idea Grant, Productization Grant, and Scale-up Grant. Except for Idea Grant, KSUM’s Unique ID is mandatory to apply for the other two ones.

The Idea Grant, which awards Rs 2 lakh per idea, will be provided primarily for startups and students, who have a prototype or a minimum viable product (MVP) to develop the final version. Startups that have already received the Idea Grant cannot apply.

Those who are planning to convert their MVP into a full-fledged product can apply for `7-lakh Productization Grant. The Scale-up Grant, pegged at `12 lakh per idea, is to help startups ramp up their products or sales.

The last date for submitting the applications is September 30.For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/InnovationGrant2021