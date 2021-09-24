STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Carnatic singer Ambika Devi honoured

Veteran Carnatic vocalist Palkulangara Ambika Devi will be honoured with this year’s Sangeetha Prabhakara award.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Carnatic vocalist Palkulangara Ambika Devi will be honoured with this year’s Sangeetha Prabhakara award. The award is instituted in memory of prolific Carnatic musician Prof Mavelikkara R Prabhakara Varma, who was also a former principal of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura.

The award comprising of a cash prize of Rs 10,001, citation and a golden shawl will be bestowed to Ambika, who was a former professor at Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music in Thiruvananthapuram. The award ceremony will be held on Prabhakara Varma’s 94th birth anniversary celebrations om on November 4. The ceremony will be conducted adhering to Covid protocols and will be streamed live on the Facebook page created under his name from 5pm. 

