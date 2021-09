By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment after being bitten by a snake at her house near Kattakkada three days ago died on Thursday.

Anna of Nellikkad was bitten by the reptile on Tuesday while she was standing in her courtyard. The child was found lying unconscious and was shifted to SAT Hospital, where doctors identified that she suffered a snakebite. The condition of the child worsened on Thursday, and by evening she breathed her last.