Man tries to kill well-digger by dropping rock on him, arrested

However, their friendship soured after dispute over wages, police aid. Binu allegedly dropped a rock from above when Shinekumar and another worker Bhuvanachandran were inside the well.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala police took into custody a 51-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder his friend-turned-foe by dropping a rock on him, while he was engaged in digging a well at Udiyankulangara near Parassala on Thursday morning. Binu, a resident of Dhanuvachapuram, was nabbed for attempting to kill Shinekumar. Binu and Shinekumar hailed from the same locality and were engaged in digging wells.

However, their friendship soured after dispute over wages, police aid. Binu allegedly dropped a rock from above when Shinekumar and another worker Bhuvanachandran were inside the well. The rock hit Shinekumar on his hand, while Bhuvanachandran remained unhurt. On hearing the alarm, local people alerted the fire and rescue service officials.

