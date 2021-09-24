STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth breaks leg during bike stunt

A youngster, who was attempting a bike stunt at Neyyar Dam for posting the video on social media, broke his leg after he was hit by another two-wheeler.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:21 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youngster, who was attempting a bike stunt at Neyyar Dam for posting the video on social media, broke his leg after he was hit by another two-wheeler.  Unnikrishnan of Vattiyoorkavu, fractured his shin after a motorcycle ridden by locals hit him.

Neyyar Dam police said that the incident happened last Sunday when the youth, who is in his early twenties, was performing the stunt. The injured along with a few other bikers had arrived in the area to peform stunts that were meant to be uploaded on their social media accounts.

Unnikrishnan suffered the injury when he recklessly attempted a U-turn. He hadn’t noticed the approaching Bullet. The two-wheeler Unnikrishnan on the leg, fracturing his shin bone. The footage of the incident was captured  by one of the riders. In the video, the two people, who came on the bullet, were seen hitting the injured youth.

The local people have often complained that bike riders from the city were frequenting the place to perform stunts and that  it posed a threat to the lives of other passengers. The assailants, who were raining blows on the youth, stopped after seeing his fractured leg. 

