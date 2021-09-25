Measures to increase productivity of livestock will be implemented: Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Policies and measures will be implemented for the genetic improvement of livestock in the state and thereby ensure the breeding of highly productive livestock, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani has said.

“Measures to improve the genetic capacity of indigenous cattle will be taken and increase the production of milk and meat through effective breeding programmes for cattle, sheep, and pigs,” she said. The minister was speaking after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). The minister said the two institutes would jointly launch research to utilise the latest technologies in genetics for the advancement of livestock breeding and production.

The institutions will also examine the use of state-of-the-art technological equipment to improve animal health, she said. “The main objective of the project is to promote scientific livestock breeding, genomic selection, and educational exchange,” said the minister.