Mother of girl publicly shamed by woman cop set to go on hunger fast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly a month after a woman civil police officer publicly shamed an eight-year-old girl and her father by alleging they had stolen her mobile phone from a Pink Police patrol vehicle, the child’s mother, Rekha, has decided to stage a day-long hunger strike in front of the Secretariat on Saturday.

The family is launching the agitation with the allegation that the police were shying away from taking departmental action against the cop concerned C P Rejitha. G Jayachandran, 38, the girl’s father, said the state police chief had promised to take action against the official, but nothing had been done yet.

“Shortly after meeting the police chief on August 31, we were told that a senior woman IPS officer had been entrusted with the task of holding an inquiry against the cop. But, we haven’t heard anything from the side of the police. No one has called us to even take our statements,” he said.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on August 27, when Jayachandran and his daughter arrived at Moonnumukkal near Attingal to witness the movement of a huge trailer carrying machine parts to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. The officer soon started accusing Jayachandran of stealing her mobile phone, as she was unable to find it in her patrol car. She claimed she saw him take the phone from the vehicle and pass it on to his daughter.

She threatened to take the duo to the police station for questioning after which the child burst into tears. The phone, however, was later recovered from patrol vehicle. An onlooker had shot the entire incident, which soon found its way to various social media platforms. Subsequently, the state police chief issued an order stating South Zone IG Harshita Attaluri would conduct a departmental probe into the incident.

“Attingal police officers told me they have not registered a case against the woman cop because the IG is holding a probe. I had gone to the police station to find about the status of my complaint. There, they first told me to go see the inspector, who in turn asked me to approach the sub-inspector. It was as if they wanted to dissuade me from going to them again,” Jayachandran said.

“My child suffered the most because of the incident. Even after several counselling sessions, she is yet to recover from the shock. That is why her mother Rekha decided to stage a hunger fast,” he said.