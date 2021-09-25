Smart city to beautify public spaces in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) is planning to organise a slew of programmes to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence from October 1 to 4. The SCTL will upgrade the integrated command and control centre at the district administration and beautify at least one location in the 100 wards under the corporation. An official of SCTL said the Smart City Mission will allot `10,000 to each ward under the corporation. “Ward councillors will identify a location, where waste dumping is rampant to beautify the place,” said the official.

The project to upgrade the integrated command and control centre at the collectorate is also fast progressing. “Currently, there is already a Covid war room at the administration. However, the facilities there are limited. The entire ambulance fleet operations, patient management, and calls from patients are being managed from there. There is no media wall and they are managing with few television systems.

The media wall alone would cost around `50 lakh to `60 lakh,” said the official. The entire project is likely to cost nearly `1 crore. “We will go live from the command and control centre. The prime minister may interact with the dignitaries here on October 2,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the effort of the Smart City Mission to set up an integrated command and control centre at the corporation is yet to take off. The plan was to set up the facility at the corporation office. However, the civic authorities are yet to allot a suitable space to set up the facility delaying the project indefinitely. The SCTL is executing a similar project for the police department.