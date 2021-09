Water supply to be disrupted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority’s drinking water supply will be disrupted from 10am to 8pm on Saturday in the district. According to the KWA, a ‘flow meter’ will be fitted in the pipeline from Aruvikkara to the PTP Nagar water treatment plant as part of the Amrut project.

Following this, water supply will be disrupted in PTP Nagar, Maruthumkuzhi, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam, Mukkola, Vazhayila, Vettikonam, Moonnammoodu, Manalayam, Manikanteshwaram, Kachani, Vazhottukonam, Mannarakonam, Melethumele, CPT, Thozhuvankode, Arappura, Kodunganoor, Ilipode, Kundamankadavu, Kulashekaram, Thirumala, Valiyavila, Punnakkamughal, Thrikkannapuram, Kunnapuzha, Poojappura, Karamana, Mudavanmughal, Nedungad, Kaladi, Neeramankara, Karumam, Vellayani, Maruthoorkadavu, Melamkode, Melarannoor, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Estate and Sathyan Nagar, under the Thirumala and Karamana sections among other places.

For tanker lorry services, contact toll-free number 1916.