Five held with MDMA and ganja

Police said the gang brings drugs from other states to Kerala in monthly rental vehicles. 

Published: 26th September 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:52 AM

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu police with a rural shadow team arrested five youth on Saturday for allegedly possessing 62 grams of synthetic drug MDMA and two kilograms of ganja. The arrested are Sajeev Munna, 28; Mubarak, 28; Niyas, 24; Gokul alias Kannan, 23, and Akhil Fernandes, 23. All are residents of Mudapuram near Kizhuvilam. The police team also seized a car used for transporting the narcotic substances from Decent Mukku here. Police said the gang brings drugs from other states to Kerala in monthly rental vehicles. 

