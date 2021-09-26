STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTU announces first National Service Scheme awards

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced its first National Service Scheme (NSS) awards.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:53 AM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is also known as KTU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced its first National Service Scheme (NSS) awards. Ten NSS units and programme officers were selected for the award for best units. The best units will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a certificate of appreciation.

Sijo George (Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology), Suneesh P U (MES College of Engineering, Kuttippuram), Neethi S Pillai (NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad), Subha V (Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering), Anas M M (Government Engineering College, Wayanad), Prakash N (College of Engineering Chengannur), Sreerag V (Amal Jyothi College of Engineering), Ajasudheen A (MES College of Engineering and Technology), Anwar Shahir (M Dasan Institute of Technology) and Ramesh Kumar P (Government Engineering College, Thrissur) won the awards for best units and programme officers. Nidhish B N of Mohandas College of Engineering and Technology and Vaishakh Ravindra Kurup of TKM Institute of Technology received special mention. Five boys and an equal number of girls were selected as the best NSS volunteers. They will be given Rs 3,000 and a certificate of appreciation.

National Service Scheme
