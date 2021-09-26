Man found dead in rubber plantation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of an unidentified person was found in a rubber estate at Kilimanoor on Saturday. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The police said the local people knew the man who is in his 60s. However, the local people said that they have seen the man roaming around the streets and was mentally unsound. On Friday, the person was seen running inside the rubber plantation. Around 7am on the next day, a rubber tapping worker found him dead.