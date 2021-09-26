Police humiliation: Girl’s mother stages hunger strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after a woman civil police officer publicly shamed an eight-year-old girl and her father by alleging they had stolen her mobile phone from a Pink Police patrol vehicle, the girl’s mother, Rekha, on Saturday staged a day-long hunger strike in front of the Secretariat seeking justice for her daughter.

She was also accompanied by her husband G Jayachandran and some women activists. Though Rekha staged the strike from 10am to 6pm, no person from the government side came to meet them. The family staged the protest alleging that the police were shying away from taking departmental action against the officer concerned, C P Rejitha.

Jayachandran said the state police chief had promised to take action against the officer, but nothing had been done yet. “The officer was just transferred to a station in Kollam. It was a convenient transfer for her as her home is near that place. The police department has been fooling us. In fact, the police are trying to dissuade us from approaching higher police officials. So, we started the agitation seeking justice for our child,” said Jayachandran.