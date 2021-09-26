STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police humiliation: Girl’s mother stages hunger strike

She was also accompanied by her husband G Jayachandran and some women activists.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after a woman civil police officer publicly shamed an eight-year-old girl and her father by alleging they had stolen her mobile phone from a Pink Police patrol vehicle, the girl’s mother, Rekha, on Saturday staged a day-long hunger strike in front of the Secretariat seeking justice for her daughter.

She was also accompanied by her husband G Jayachandran and some women activists. Though Rekha staged the strike from 10am to 6pm, no person from the government side came to meet them. The family staged the protest alleging that the police were shying away from taking departmental action against the officer concerned, C P Rejitha.

Jayachandran said the state police chief had promised to take action against the officer, but nothing had been done yet. “The officer was just transferred to a station in Kollam. It was a convenient transfer for her as her home is near that place. The police department has been fooling us. In fact, the police are trying to dissuade us from approaching higher police officials. So, we started the agitation seeking justice for our child,” said Jayachandran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp