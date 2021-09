By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Former DGP K V Rajagopalan Nair passed away on Sunday at his residence here. He was 83. Belonging to the 1962 IPS batch, Rajagopalan helmed the state police from April 30, 1995 to June 30, 1996, when E K Nayanar was the Chief Minister.

He had also functioned as the director of the Vigilance and the Prisons Departments. The body was cremated at Thycaud Santhi Kavadam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former DGP.