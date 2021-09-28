STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hit and run case: IAS officer Sriram told to appear on Nov 1

The first accused Sriram Venkataraman and the second accused Wafa Najeem did not appear in court the other day.

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district sessions court has ordered the prosecution to present arguments on the  chargesheet filed in the accident death of Siraj daily’s Thiruvananthapuram unit chief K M Basheer. The court issued the order prior to framing of charges against the accused.The prosecution and the accused are scheduled to appear on November 1. 

The first accused Sriram Venkataraman and the second accused Wafa Najeem did not appear in court the other day. Defendant’s counsel stated they received a copy of the documents relied on by the prosecution under Section 207 of the CrPC from the lower court. Sessions Judge Mini S Das directed the two accused to appear before it on November 1. 

