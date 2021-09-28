STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC to withdraw superclass concession

KSRTC has decided to withdraw the concession in ticket rates of superclass services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from October 1.

Published: 28th September 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses parked at the Central bus station at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to withdraw the concession in ticket rates of superclass services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from October 1. A discount of 25 % on the fare was introduced in superclass bus service in super fast, super express and super deluxe buses to make the service attractive during the peak of Covid curbs. The decision to reinstate fares was taken after considering the ease of restrictions, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. He however said inter-state and inter-city AC low-floor buses will continue to charge 30 % discount fare due to low patronage.

Cycles in long-distance buses
T’Puram: The KSRTC will allow passengers to carry cycles and electric bikes with them in select 
long-distance buses from November 1. The service will be allowed for long-distance 
low floor buses, Volvo and Scania buses operating to Bengaluru. There will be a fee for the ‘extra luggage’. 

