Pension revision in Kerala University in limbo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pension revision of former employees of the University of Kerala continues to be in limbo as the syndicate is adamant that the government should do away with its condition that additional expense arising out of the revision should be borne by the varsity using its “own funds”.



A recent meeting of the KU syndicate did not take up the matter for discussion even as other universities have started implementing pension revision. Even though the vice-chancellor of the University of Kerala initially issued an order for carrying out the revision, it was later cancelled citing fund crunch.

Majority of the 20,000 university pensioners in the state who would benefit from the order belong to the University of Kerala. According to sources, the university will have to shell out around `24 crore annually and also disburse `50 crore as arrears if the revision is implemented.

“The government issued the pension revision order taking into account that the university has `270 crore in its kitty as special fund,” said a source. However, it is learnt that the university has taken up the matter with the government and requested enhanced non-plant grant to meet the additional financial commitment.

Over the years, the revenue sources of universities have been dwindling. Distance education courses, a major revenue generating source for the varsity, have been badly hit following the government’s decision to establish the Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU).