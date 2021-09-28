Vanijya Utsav organised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Vanijya Utsav was organised virtually on Sunday as part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ focusing on the strength and potential of exports from Kerala. took part in the fest. The event jointly organised by Agricultural Products Export Development Authority, in association with Union Ministry of Commerce and various departments and agencies, saw the participation of 297 farmers. It was inaugurated by T V Subhash, director of agriculture.