Capital records 1,339 Covid positive cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 1,339 Covid positive cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent. A total of 1,124 persons have recovered. In all 14,002 persons are currently being treated for Covid in the district. Eleven deaths have been reported on the day, while 1,891 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms. In all, 43,172 persons are in quarantine. As many as 2,424 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms.