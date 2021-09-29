STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital records 1,339 Covid positive cases

The district recorded 1,339 Covid positive cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 1,339 Covid positive cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent. A total of 1,124 persons have recovered. In all 14,002 persons are currently being treated for Covid in the district. Eleven deaths have been reported on the day, while 1,891 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms. In all, 43,172 persons are in quarantine. As many as 2,424 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms. 

